Tony Coaxum introduced as Bluefield State head football coach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After 40 years, football is returning to Bluefield State College, and the school introduced Anthony Coaxum as the Big Blues’ head football coach on Friday.

Coaxum brings a resume that includes experience at both the college and professional levels. He has worked as an assistant at Army (his alma mater), Central Michigan, and Northern Colorado, and has also spent several seasons as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. Coaxum was assistant special teams coordinator for the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50.

Coaxum says two major positives to this new role is the chance to restart a program, and being in an area where college-quality talent is not far away. With the quality of players from Mercer and Tazewell counties in recent years, his goal is to bring in student-athletes who will perform both on the field and in the classroom.

Bluefield State announced in August they would add 12 new athletic programs for the 2021-22 school year, which would more than double their current number of programs. Additional sports include women’s soccer, women’s golf, wrestling, and indoor and outdoor track & field.