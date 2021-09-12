Tire collection events set in West Virginia this month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several tire collection events are set in West Virginia in September.

The Department of Environmental Protection said collections will be held Wednesday near U.S. Route 50 in Avondale in Doddridge County and on Sept. 15 at the Barbour County Fairgrounds and at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center in Nicholas County.

Other collections are set for Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Sept. 29 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, the department said in a news release.

Individuals may dispose up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, individuals are being asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off tires, the statement said.

Several other counties are holding ongoing tire collection events and can be located online.

Related