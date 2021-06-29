Timothy Taylor sentenced to 2-10 years in prison

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man pleads guilty while forfeiting his chances for alternative sentencing in Raleigh County.

Timothy Taylor is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, as well as child endangerment. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield says this decision is important because Taylor doesn’t get the chance for probation, or home confinement.

“I think that sends a pretty big message that we’re trying to send with regard to dealing in drugs and putting drugs out there on our streets,” Hatfield said. “Also, endangering the lives of children. Those are two things my office takes pretty seriously and this plea reflected that today.”

Taylor is sentenced to 2-10 years in prison.

