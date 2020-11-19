Time change for Ritchie County-Greenbrier West

WOAY – The Class A football quarterfinal between Greenbrier West and Ritchie County has been moved to 4 PM Saturday, after originally being scheduled for 1:30 PM that day. It will still take place at Cavalier Field in Charmco.

The change was made due to concerns that Ritchie County may turn to red on the DHHR’s daily map by Saturday, which would mean the game would be unable to be played. Officials are reportedly waiting for Saturday morning’s map to be released before the team travels to Greenbrier West.

Both teams reached the quarterfinal stage following first-round wins last week; Greenbrier West defeated Madonna 58-0, while Ritchie County won 16-7 over Wirt County. This is the Cavaliers’ second straight year in the quarterfinals, as they beat Tygarts Valley in the first round last year but lost to Williamstown in the last eight.

Three area teams – Bluefield, Independence, and Princeton – are still scheduled to play their quarterfinal games on Friday, while Midland Trail will go to St. Marys on Sunday if Fayette County is gold or better on Saturday’s Department of Education map; Fayette is currently yellow on the DHHR map.