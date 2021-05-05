Tigers roll in first state tournament win

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Making their second state tournament appearance in school history, Shady Spring boys basketball gained momentum early Wednesday in their 87-45 win over Herbert Hoover.

Senior Todd Duncan connected on three three-pointers in the first quarter alone, finishing with five for the game and 23 points. Three Tiger teammates also reached double figures, including Cole Chapman coming close to a triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds.

Herbert Hoover, which was playing a squad of mostly junior varsity players due to contact tracing, was led by 13 points from Eli Robertson. Jack Copenhaver recorded eight points and 14 rebounds.

Shady Spring will play Winfield in the Class AAA semifinals at 11:15 AM Friday, after the Generals upset Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals.

Related