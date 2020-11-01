Tie dye store holds grand opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A tie dye shop called The Tie Dyed Tarantula held their grand opening in Princeton.

The Tie Dyed Tarantula has been operating as an online business for a few years, but the owners set up a physical store near Downtown Princeton. They specialize in homemade tie dyed merchandise, and they also breed and sell tarantulas.

Owner Louie Fields says it’s been an incredible experience to finally set up their physical shop.

“We’ve actually been in business since the beginning of 2018. Not only did this place give us a pretty great option for a storefront, it also gave us so much more room to make us more efficient at making all of the things that we have,” Fields said.

The Tie Dyed Tarantula is located on 110 Gott Road in Princeton.