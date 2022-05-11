Three Rivers Avian Center to host Migration Celebration at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – This Saturday, May 14 the Three Rivers Avian Center will be host to a Migration Celebration at Little Beaver State Park.

A family-friendly event, people can come out to the park that day to learn about West Virginia’s wild birds of prey and the ecosystem of which they are a part of.

The event will include nature walks, activities for the kids, and live birds on display. These birds will include a red-tailed hawk, a peregrine falcon, a grey-horned owl, and a bald eagle.

Most importantly, the event is a way to raise awareness of the migration of these birds into the Mountain State.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve lost 52% of the migratory birds that used to fill our sky,” Three Rivers Avian Center Executive Director Wendy Perroni says. “The decline of migratory bird populations is extremely troubling and it affects everything we have here.”

The event is free to the public. It will go on all day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

