Three receive prison sentences in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three people receive their prison sentences in Fayette County.

Randy Billups, 46, of Hico, has been sentenced to 3-25 years in prison for the felony charges of fleeing with reckless indifference, receiving or transferring stolen goods and grand larceny. He pleaded guilty to these crimes on Feb. 23.

Billups was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

A trial date is set for late April.

Summer Flemming, 44, of Morgantown, formerly of Oak Hill, is sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to deliver. She pled guilty to these crimes on Feb. 16.

Evan Evans, 33, of Oak Hill, has been sentenced to 3-35 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine and heroin. Evans pled guilty on Feb. 24.

He is also fined $5,000.

