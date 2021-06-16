Three inductees in WVSACA Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

WOAY – The West Virginia Coaches Association announced three inductees for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Wednesday, and two of them have ties to Southern West Virginia.

Fayetteville’s Jody McKown excelled in three sports for the Pirates, earning All-State First Team honors in football in 1976, and he was twice named All-State Second Team captain in basketball. He continued his football career at West Virginia University, earning four letters (three as a defensive back, one as a punter).

Trap Hill High School graduate Ron Terry had an accomplished coaching career at Buffalo-Wayne High School. He started as an assistant coach in 1969, taking over as head coach in 1989, and led the Bison to the 1991 Class AA semifinals. He was also an assistant basketball coach and head baseball coach, and was later the first athletic director at Spring Valley High School.

The third inductee this year is legendary Parkersburg running back Mike McCoy. The inductees will be recognized in a ceremony Friday evening, and at halftime of the North-South Football Game Saturday in South Charleston.

