Three Beaver seniors to play college football in-state

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After four years of high school football success in the Mountain State, three Bluefield seniors will continue their football careers in West Virginia.

Derick Flack Jr. will stay close to home at Bluefield State, Shawn Mitchell will also continue to play in Mercer County at Concord, while Juwaun Green will play at West Virginia State.

Hear all three describe their emotions as they commit to playing football at the next level, along with the process of how they came to their decisions. Flack, for instance, will be part of the first Big Blue football team since 1980.