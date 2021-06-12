Three area student-athletes win individual track championships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Most of the Class AA events occurred Friday at the state track & field championships, with Southern West Virginia claiming three individual titles.

Westside senior Daniel Reed began the day placing second in the long jump, but hours later won the high jump title. Bluefield’s Jacorian Green was a winner in the 200-meter dash, not long after placing third in 100 meters. It was also a great day for Nicholas County, with Natalie Barr taking the 800 meter title, and Taylor Winebrenner finishing runner-up in both the shot put and discus.

Most of the Class AAA events are scheduled for Saturday. The complete list of area athletes and relay teams to finish in the top six of their events is below.

STATE CHAMPION: Daniel Reed (Westside, Boys AA High Jump); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA 800 Meters); Jacorian Green (Bluefield, Boys AA 200 Meters)

2ND PLACE: Ian Gardner (Summers County, Boys A 400 Meters); Taylor Winebrenner (Nicholas County, Girls AA Shot Put & Discus); Daniel Reed (Westside Boys AA Long Jump); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 800 Meters)

3RD PLACE: Josh Landreth (Richwood, Boys A Discus); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 3200 Meters); Shady Spring (Boys AA 4×800 Meter Relay); Jacorian Green (Bluefield, AA Boys 100 Meters)

4TH PLACE: Ethan Board (Nicholas County, Boys AA 400 Meters); Bluefield (Boys AA 4×100 Meter Relay); Shady Spring (Boys AA 4×400 Meter Relay)

5TH PLACE: Trey Stanley (Richwood, Boys A 3200 Meters); Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West, Boys A 300 Meter Hurdles); Lillian Hatfield (Shady Spring, Girls AA 300 Meter Hurdles); Independence (Girls AA Shuttle Hurdles)

6TH PLACE: Braydie Carr (James Monroe, Boys A 400 Meters); Greenbrier West (Boys A 4×100 Meter Relay); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA 400 Meters); Isaiah Valentine (Shady Spring, Boys AA 400 Meters); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 1600 Meters); Logan Keaton (PikeView, Boys AA 800 Meters); Nicholas County (Boys AA Shuttle Hurdles)

