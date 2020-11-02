The Raleigh County Public Library joins tutor service

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County residents who are struggling with their work will now have access to a free online tutor.

The Raleigh County Public Library has announced its new partnership with an educational service, Tutor.com. The website offers free tutoring lessons with experts. Tutors are available from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

“We’re a place where tutor often met with their students and with all the restriction with COVID and the fears, we wanted to make sure access was still available in some form,” Library Director Stover said.

To access the website, you will need your library card number located on the back of your card. If you lost your library card, you can call the library and they can look up the number for you.