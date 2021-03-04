The Railyard hosts grand reopening in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield Restaurant reopens after closing in December.

The Railyard, a popular restaurant amongst locals, has been a staple of the area since 2014. They tend to close each year to give staff a break after the holidays, and according to General Manager Emma Cole, this year their reopening coincided well with recent eases of state restrictions.

“It’s been amazing,” Cole said. “We have been just slammed, and we never expected in a million years to be where we are right now. It was a perfect storm with Governor Justice lifting the restrictions when he did and us reopening. It just worked out in our favor and we couldn’t be more thankful for that.”

The restaurant has also gotten a complete overhaul while they were closed, and now features a new menu, tap system and much more.

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday, and is located at 530 Raleigh Street.