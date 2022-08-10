The new Oak Hill McDonald’s opens its doors for a VIP breakfast before official grand re-opening

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After the more than 40-year-old McDonald’s building was torn down in mid-April, Oak Hill is ready to welcome its return.

People came out to the VIP breakfast to get the first look at its new, modern appearance one day before its officially-set grand re-opening.

“Oh it’s wonderful to be here, it’s been a long time coming, we’ve been trying to rebuild this restaurant and it’s great we’re able to be here now,” says the Owner of the McDonald’s, Scott Allison.

Like the updated McDonald’s restaurants across the board, its new style comes complete with modern kiosks for ordering efficiency, as well as state-of-the-art kitchen equipment for higher quality and speed.

Everyone who came out Wednesday morning was excited to bring back the old McDonald’s traditions in a brand new atmosphere.

“This has been a labor of love, the community has missed it so much, constant questions about when we are opening, and we finally got it open and this is one of the most beautiful stores I have ever seen,” adds co-owner, Myra Harper.

Thursday, August 11, 2022, is the big day, as they expect a much bigger response from the community for the official grand opening.

They will be giving away 100 free Big Macs to the first 100 customers, and a free Keurig with a year’s worth of McDonald’s coffee. Along with that, they plan to officially unveil the new McDonald’s wood-carved bear sculpture that will sit in front of the restaurant.

Tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. they will open with their regular menu and then they will be open earlier for breakfast the following day.

