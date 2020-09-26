The Greenbrier Valley Airport unveils new logo

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Valley Airport unveiled their new logo to the public this morning.

After decades, The Greenbrier Valley Airport revealed their new and improved logo. The new logo was designed by Nikki Butler Design and highlights the airport’s callsign and relabels its name.

“One of the things that we wanted to make sure was the LWB callsign the hero of the logo because that’s what people are going to search for the logo,” Nikki Butler Design Representative Buddy Butler said.

Airport Director Brian Belcher says the inspiration behind the logo was based on Greenbrier Valley Airport serving customers from both Virginia and West Virginia.

“We wanted something that we could latch on to and make it our brand. I didn’t feel like the old logo was something that we could latch on to. But this has a great, clean futuristic design to it,” Airport Director Brian Belcher said.

Belcher says the main goal that the airport wants to accomplish is getting the callsign LWB more recognizable. When flying into the Greenbrier Valley Airport, LWB is the callsign used to search for potential flights and book rental cars.

“You know get it out there and make it our brand and make it strong. If somebody in the community sees it we want them to know what LWB means,” Belcher said.

