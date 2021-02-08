The Gaines Estate to host Sweetheart Soiree Valentine’s Day dinner

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local venue is offering a Valentine’s Day Dinner.

The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville will be hosting a four-course dinner for you and your Valentine’s sweetheart this holiday weekend.

The Sweetheart Soiree will be an intimate and safe way to celebrate the holiday this year, with socially-distanced seating arrangements.

The Event Coordinator Mariah Ritterbush says it’s a fun and safe way to celebrate the holiday.

“With the off season we’re trying to be creative, so we’ve started monthly dinners. Reservations are required,” Ritterbush said. “They’re catered by… out of Beckley West Virginia. We’re really excited to be able to offer a safe way for people to still be able to celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday weekend.”

The dinner is part of a monthly series of events the estate is hosting this year.