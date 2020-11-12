The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine prepares annual ice skating rink

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The holidays are approaching and The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is in the festive spirit.

The Exhibition is preparing to open its annual ice skating rink. The rink is located in front of the Beckley Exhibition coal mine. Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall company store at the Mine complex. The prices are $7 an hour for adults and $5 for children 3 through 11. Prices include skate rental.

“We are going to require everyone to wear masks and we will control the social distancing on the ice. The ice surface is larger than it was last year. We are going to spread out our tables and benches,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec for the City of Beckley.

Starting Saturday, November 14th, the rink will be open everyday through December 6th, with the expectation of Thanksgiving Day.