The 16th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair kicks off this weekend

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The 16th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair kicked off at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, and a full line-up is planned for this year’s premier car show and festival.

“Tomorrow will be our busiest day, gates open at 10 AM, we have the carnival going on for the kids, of course, the big car show, we’ll have Batman here, lots of demonstrations by the State Police and of all of that,” says Hope Duncan, public relations director for Hospice of Southern WV.

One of these demonstrations will include a Napa Auto Parts simulator, while a burnout contest, a poker run parade, among other events are expected to take place throughout the day on Saturday. And of course, you can’t forget the variety of cars you will see while you’re here.

“There’s every kind of car imaginable. There’s hot rods, there’s cruisers, there’s everything you’d want to see, plus there’s going to be motorcycles here, as well, tomorrow,” she says.

But, while this event holds so many cars, activities, and fun, one of the biggest parts of the Friend’s of Charity Auto Fair is all about giving back, and this year the money being raised will go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. And particularly after not getting to have the event last year, you certainly won’t want to miss the action that this year’s premier car show will bring.

“It’s very exciting, lot’s of activity, great things going on, and it’s just great for the community and everyone who comes out,” adds Duncan. Taylor Made will kick off the musical lineup for the event starting at 7:30 PM, followed by Josh Turner at 9 PM, fireworks at 10:30.

