Texas outlasts West Virginia in defensive struggle

WOAY – On Saturday, West Virginia and Texas met in a pivotal Big 12 matchup, with both coming off of upset victories the week before.

But in the end, Texas’ defense came up with more big plays and the Longhorns would eke out a 17-13 victory.

Both teams scored on their opening drives, but in a familiar sight for Mountaineers’ fans, this one turned into a defensive battle.

Neither team reached the end zone again until Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger connected with Jake Smith for a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Winston Wright Jr. appeared to haul in the equalizing score a few plays later. But after a video review, the pass was ruled incomplete. The Mountaineers would have to settle for a field goal, narrowing Texas’ lead to 17-13.

West Virginia would get one more shot to take the lead. Facing 4th and 1 with 4:44 left in the game, Jarrett Doege threw a pass intended for Ali Jennings. But Texas’ Chris Brown appeared to hold Jennings on the play and the pass fell incomplete. Head coach Neal Brown was irate after the play, when pass interference was not called.

The Mountaineers will hope to bounce back against TCU next week.