Tennessee man arrested in Raleigh County after trying to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A Tennessee man is in jail after allegedly trying to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old Raleigh County boy for sex.

According to court documents, on October 2, 2020, Bulmaro Morales communicated with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old male child. Morales was using the application, Grindr, to communicate with the individual. Morales asked if they could play, and he was told the individual was 14-years-old. After being told the age, Morales stated he loved teen boys and stated he wanted to touch his body and perform sexual acts.

Morales arranged to meet the alleged 14-year-old at the Little General located on Ritter Driver in Beaver. Morales was located at the stated address and was taken into custody by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Morales told Raleigh County Deputies that he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy about performing sex.

Morales is charged with soliciting a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.