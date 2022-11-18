Ten tips for Pest-Free Holiday baking

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Several families cherish baking during the holiday season. However, before stocking up on supplies, The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) shares tips to prevent a pantry pest infestation.

To help families enjoy the holiday baking season, the NPMA shares ten essential tips to prevent an infestation:

Clean spilled grain or food sources in the kitchen or pantry.

Inspect food products for any signs of infestation before making purchases.

Quickly discard infested products in a sealed outdoor trash receptacle.

Store food in tightly sealed containers.

Clean pantries or cupboards with a vacuum, soap, and water.

Seal cracks and crevices around the home

Take garbage out regularly

Eliminate excess moisture in the home by repairing any leaking pipes or using a dehumidifier

Remove debris and additional vegetation around the home to reduce potential nesting sites for ants.

Install door sweeps on exterior entrances.

Anyone that suspects a pantry pest or ant infestation in their home should not attempt to treat it themselves.

Visit www.PestWorld.org to find a local pest control professional to eradicate an infestation safely.

Related