Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Reserve

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces temporary delays and closures in two areas of the park as contractors perform work in preparation for upcoming road repairs. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. In addition, construction crews will close the road to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground.

Crews will begin working on the road to Glade Creek Campground on Wednesday, September 7, through Thursday, September 9. The Grandview Sandbar Campground will be open. However, New River Gorge officials advise hikers that the trailhead will be inaccessible at the Glade Creek end of the trail during the road closure.

Additionally, officials advise travelers to expect delays around Cunard River Access on Friday, September 9, as construction crews will perform road work in the area. There will be no construction or road delays over the weekend. Road work will start again on Monday and continue through Wednesday, September 14.

All river and trail accesses will be accessible to the public during this time. For more information about park activities, events and closures, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

