Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office starts new peer support program

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has started a new peer support program.

The program focuses on the health and wellbeing of first responders. The Sheriff’s Department says the new program will provide counseling, therapy and other means of stress relief for staff members.

“This is a program where the people that work here, whether they’re dispatchers, patrol officers, office personnel, can help each other out,” Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. “They’re very stressful jobs, and a lot of times people can get overwhelmed, and you need somebody to talk to.”

The Sheriff’s Department is also holding fundraisers for the new program, including raffles, luncheons and other initiatives.

Visit the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page for more information on upcoming fundraisers.

Related