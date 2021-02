TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY)- The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a hit and run.

The woman in the photo is wanted for questioning in conjunction with a hit and and run accident that took place at the Valley Mart in the Baptist Valley of Tazewell County on January 6th.

If you can identify this person please call (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Butler or send us a private message. Remember you can remain anonymous.