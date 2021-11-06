Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

POUNDING MILL, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Brandon Michael Schools was last seen on Aug. 29 in Pounding Mill.

Schools’ phone has not been active since the last time he was seen. He has various tattoos on his arm, chest, and neck. School is seen most of the time with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The 36-year-old has several medical conditions that require medication and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Schools’ whereabouts, call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-0902.

Related