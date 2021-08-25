Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office looking for four suspects

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects.

44-year-old Jack Randolph Belcher, Jr. is wanted for larceny, failure to appear on shoplifting and bond violation for shoplifting. His last known location was in Bluefield, WV.

38-year-old Shane Thomas Bennett is wanted for failure to appear on larceny, assault and suspended driving. He was last seen in the Bandy, VA area, but could be in the Radford area.

34-year-old Sheena Nicole Riffe is wanted for bond violation on statutory burglary and felony possession of drugs by a prisoner. She was last seen in Cedar Bluff, VA.

30-year-old Brittany Nicole Ray is wanted for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation for concealment. Her last known location was in Tazewell, but she may be in the Bastian area.

If you know where any of these suspects may be, call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at (276) 988-5966, (276) 988-0645 or (276) 988-1167.

