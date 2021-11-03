UPDATE: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Dept. asking for information about the shooting of animals

UPDATE (11/3/2021 @ 3 p.m.) – There has been a change in this case status. We appreciate all of the input.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about the shooting of several animals in the Browns Chapel Rd. area.

To date, two cows and one bull have been shot and left for dead. The bull is still alive but will have to be euthanized due to its injuries.

If you have any information on who may be involved in the incident, call (276) 988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Sgt. Davis. You can also send a private message on their Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.

