Tazewell County Police searching for missing woman

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) -The Tazewell County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 46 year old Sherri Lynn Masters.

She was last seen on September 28, 202 around 4:30 PM in Bluefield, VA. Sherri is 5’10”, 140 lbs with brown hair & blue eyes. She was wearing a baggy red hoodie, jeans & white shoes. Sherri also has a Superman logo tattoo on her shoulder & a horse shoe tattoo on the bottom of her leg. She lives in the basement part of her daughter’s home & she left the doors open & her keys were left behind. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Tazewell County Police Department at (276)-988-0645.