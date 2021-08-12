Tazewell County police looking for two suspects

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects.

36-year-old David Lee Cruey II is wanted for probation violation stemming from manufacturing/distributing methamphetamine. He was last seen in the Cedar Bluff area.

32-year-old Joshua Speer is wanted for bond violation stemming from child abuse with serious injury. He was last seen in Tazewell, VA.

If you have any information pertaining to their whereabouts, call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous.

