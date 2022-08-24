Tamarack Marketplace to host music festival and chili cooking competition on August 27

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace will host their first ever chili cooking competition on August 27 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm as part of their Chili, Brews, and Bands festival. The event will include a full day of live music, entertainment, art demos, food vendors, and local craft beers. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free to attend.

Concerts will feature 11 acts performing in the courtyard and on the lawn stage. Due to limited seating, Tamarack encourages attendees to bring chairs or blankets for the concert series.

The chili competition is part of the International Chili Society’s world championship competition, attracting sixteen chefs from across the US and Canada to come to Beckley to compete in four categories. Festival goers can pay to taste different chili dishes from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and cast votes for the People’s choice prize. Tamarack will announce the winners at the end of the festival.

