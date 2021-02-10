Talks underway to assist Raleigh County homeless population in multiple ways

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council is in talks to reopen a warming station in Pine Haven that has been closed for several months.

The station is one of several resources around Raleigh County that has offered aid to the area’s homeless population. Getting the warming station back up and running is one of several areas that officials are working in to help a population that has been hit hard by COVID-19.

“We just housed the vistas. Ultimately, AmeriCorps and West Virginia Conversation, those folks got a national grant,” said Beckley City Councilman Robert Dunlap. “So they’ll have this coming into the area to help us work on some of these initiatives to help the homeless community.”

Dunlap added that the council is excited for what the incoming workers can accomplish in helping Raleigh County’s homeless population.