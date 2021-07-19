Suspect on the Run

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Beckley on Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the area of Westline Dr. in Beckley.

Upon arrival, they discovered that one female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where she is currently in serious, but stable condition.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had been shot during a domestic-related assault.

The suspect, Albert Jones, was later observed in the area of Maxwell Hill Rd. An extensive search was conducted by multiple agencies, however, he was not located at that time.

Arrest warrants have now been obtained for the listed subject. Anyone with information related to this incident or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department or CrimestoppersWV at crimstopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.

