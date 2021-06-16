Suspect in Dwayne Richardson shooting extradited from North Carolina

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On May 2, Dwayne Richardson Jr., who was a student athlete at Woodrow Wilson High School, was tragically killed in a fatal shooting.

He was allegedly shot by Jeriamyah Fortner, who has been accused of recklessly handling an AR-15 and accidentally shooting Richardson in the chest. Fortner was arrested on May 5 after turning himself in.

Meanwhile, two other suspects allegedly involved in the fatal incident, Rashad Brown and Michael Webb, were charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. They’re accused of giving false information to the police, holding up the investigation.

Warrants were issued for the two men and Brown was arrested on May 17, also after turning himself in. And Michael Webb was arrested a few days prior on May 11, but not until after he was found in Onslow County, North Carolina.

Webb remained in custody in North Carolina until being extradited this week after he waived his extradition hearing. He’s now at Southern Regional Jail.

Rashad was released in May after he made his $45,000 bail. And no bond has been set for Webb yet.

