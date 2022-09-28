Suspect in custody following encounter with police during Oak Hill traffic stop; Second suspect still at large

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriffs have a suspect in custody following an incident in Oak Hill yesterday evening after an officer conducted a traffic stop near C. Adam Toney.

According to authorities, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward Route 19 as the officer approached the car. The officer on the scene reports the suspect became combative when he caught up to him resulting in a second officer arriving to assist.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly ripped open a bag he took from his pocket containing what authorities believe were opioid narcotics and threw the substance in the officers’ faces. Citizens stepped in to assist the officers with restraining the suspect.

One of the officers collapsed on the scene and began actively overd,osing with the other officer shortly exhibiting similar symptoms. An off-duty nurse and several other citizens in the area helped render first aid, administering Narcan to save the officers’ lives.

Both officers were evaluated at Plateau Medical Center and cleared to return home last night. Keith Deshon Adams, of North Carolina, is in law enforcement custody at CAMC pending arraignment for attempted murder charges in Fayette County. A second suspect who fled is still at large and is a person of interest.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau is conducting the ongoing investigation. Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

