Suspect in Chili Night shooting in police custody

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Following the shots fired report at the Chili Night festival on October 8; Detectives have identified and arrested the suspected shooter.

Authorities arrested Colton Eric Adkins of Macarthur, WV, charging him with five counts of Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm.

Officers arrested Adkins following a separate brandishing of a firearm incident occurring yesterday at Sheetz on Robert C Byrd Drive, recovering a Glock .40 caliber handgun.

Authorities transported Adkins to Southern Regional Jail pending further court proceedings.

Beckley Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 304-256-1717 or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

Cash rewards may be available for anyone with information leading to further arrest in this incident.

Related