Suspect dead after late night Tazewell County shooting

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A shooting took place late Sunday evening in Tazewell County.

According to the Tazewell Police Department, patrol units responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Muncy Lane around 11:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a 49-year-old female gunshot victim inside a residence that had apparent forced entry.

The agency charged John Lester II with Malicious Wounding and Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Later, the suspect, prior to apprehension, was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It has been determined to be a domestic incident, but is still currently under investigation.