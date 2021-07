BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The suspect in last Sunday’s Beckley shooting has been located and arrested.

Albert Shacore Jones was taken into custody earlier today by members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte, NC.

Jones was wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman that occurred on July 18 on Westline Dr. in Beckley.

Jones is being held in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg area jail pending an extradition hearing.

