Suspect arrested in double homicide case, investigation still ongoing

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – On April 2 of last year, two residents of Ronceverte were killed in a double homicide and their home was set on fire.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation. For months they made little progress, and soon began to offer rewards for any information about what happened that night.

But more than a year later on Saturday, Aug. 28, Jeremiah Powell of Marlinton was arrested at his residence in Pocahontas County.

“Ever since the officers initially responded to that house fire in April of last year, the investigators have been working on it continuously during that time,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said.

Powell is charged with two counts of first degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Joseph and Daisy Foster.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, the Fosters were not killed in the house fire. They were killed beforehand and then their home was set on fire in an act of arson. Powell is not related to the Fosters, but he is a suspect in the case.

“We’re not aware of any direct connection between he and the victims. Just during the investigation, the name of this individual came to light. And they did a lot of follow-up and pursued all the leads available to determine if the individual was involved. And they were able to develop enough information to obtain an arrest warrant.”

The investigation is still ongoing and rewards are still in place for any information. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any perpetrators.

