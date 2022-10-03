Supreme Court denies review of Don Blankenship’s conviction in Upper Big Branch Mine explosion

Washington, DC (AP) – U.S. Supreme Court states it will not review the conviction of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship.

Officials convicted Blankenship of conspiring to violate safety regulations at the Upper Big Branch Mine to increase productivity resulting in the 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners.

The incident is considered one of the worst U.S. coal mining disasters in 40 years. Blankenship served one year in prison following his conviction.

Courts also rejected Blankenship’s efforts to have his misdemeanor conviction cleared. Officials did not explain the reason leading to the decision and denied the case along with several others.

