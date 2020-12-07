Superintendent discusses schedule changes for Fayette County students this week

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Monday’s snow day causing remote learning will result in a change for Fayette County’s School schedule through the rest of this week.

Students with last names A-L were scheduled to be in person today, but will now be attending in person Tuesday and Wednesday. Students with last names M-Z are scheduled to be in person Thursday and Friday.

“We decided to shift that so that we could guarantee at least two days for each group of students,’ said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “So the reason we did that was you don’t know what’s going to happen to that Saturday map. As we look at infection rates, positivity rates, we want to make sure our students get as much opportunity to be in school. Hopefully we’ll remain in blended next week, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of that map.”

More information from the Board of Education will be available to Fayette County parents regarding the schedule for the week this evening.