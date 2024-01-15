Key Points to Know For Upcoming Snowstorm

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): In the wake of the Sunday snow squall that created dangerous travel, a storm system will bring several inches of snow accumulation early in the week.

SUNDAY: Bitter cold temperatures will follow the Sunday morning snow burst with gusty winds (peak gusts of 25 mph) and a few peaks of sunshine.

KEY POINTS FOR UPCOMING SNOWSTORM:

Starts between 10 p.m. tonight and 1 a.m. Monday morning and changes to freezing drizzle around 10 p.m. Monday before ending as light snow between 8-10 a.m. Tuesday. The freezing drizzle will amount to trace ice accumulation and while it will add to the slippery sidewalks and driveways, it will not weigh down trees and powerlines. Only a very small portion of the snowfall accumulation expected (see map above) will accumulate on trees and powerlines, so we are not expecting a damaging heavy snow event. A widespread light intensity snow will fall during this time with snow accumulation on every surface, including the main thoroughfares (I-64 & Rt. 19). Snowflakes will be small and it will be steady and light; good for sledding but too dry to build a snowman or have a snowball fight (for the kiddos!). Look for likely school delays/closings on Tuesday as a result of the slippery travel.

Another snow event is likely next weekend and then we jump right into a very warm pattern where the snow will melt (Jan 21-29).

