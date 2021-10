SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County woman is facing charges of Possession with intent to deliver and Child Neglect.

At a traffic stop Saturday night, Summers County Sheriff’s Deputies found Goldie Bosold in possession of Heroin packed for distribution. Other items discovered were consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs. Deputies also found an unrestrained child.

Bosold is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.

