Summers County wins first “Battle of the Bluestone”

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Week 1 matchup between PikeView & Summers County!

The rivalry, recently branded as the “Battle of the Bluestone,” was a defense-oriented contest for much of the first half, but the Bobcats scored three quick touchdowns before halftime en route to a 36-7 win.

It was Summers County’s first game under new head coach Josh Evans; they stay home next Friday against Greenbrier West, while the Panthers play their home opener in Week 2.

