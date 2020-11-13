Summers County volleyball finishes 2020 in semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The 2020 high school volleyball state tournament is being played this weekend in Charleston, with all Class A matches being played Thursday.

Summers County and Greenbrier West met each other in the only first-round match, with the Lady Bobcats winning 3-1. Summers County took the opening game, but the Lady Cavs rallied to win Game 2 before the Lady Bobcats regained momentum.

That meant Summers County would then face Wirt County in the semifinals. Despite trailing by as many as seven points, the Lady Bobcats rallied to win the opening game 28-26. However, Wirt County would gain momentum to win the match three games to one; Wirt County would later beat East Hardy for the state championship.

All Class AA matches are scheduled for Friday, with Shady Spring set to face Robert C. Byrd or Herbert Hoover at 2 PM.