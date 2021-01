SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Summers County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marcus Andrew Lindsey.

Lindsey is currently wanted for removing his home confinement tracker. He is described as being 5 feet tall, 180 pounds and having hazel eyes.

Mr. Lindsey is believed to be in the Hinton area and has been seen riding a bicycle. If seen contact any of your local law enforcement.