Summers County, Midland Trail win season openers

HINTON, WV & HICO, WV (WOAY) – Almost a full year after the state tournament was paused and eventually canceled, girls basketball returned to West Virginia Wednesday night.

Summers County, which had qualified for the Class A state tournament four straight years, returned to Class AA with an 82-35 win against new sectional rivals Bluefield. Taylor Isaac led the Lady Bobcats with 28 points, while the Pivont sisters combined for 25 points; Gavin scored 13 points while Sullivan recorded 12.

Over in Hico, Midland Trail played its first game as a Class AAA school, winning 47-29 against Greenbrier West. Emily Dickerson scored 21 points for the Lady Patriots, reaching 1,000 career points in the second quarter. She is the 10th Lady Patriot to achieve that milestone.