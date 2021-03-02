Summers County man faces sexual abuse, assault charges

TALCOTT, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County man is facing alleged sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 2, Summers County officers were notified by CPS about a referral.

Officers spoke with a 14-year-old juvenile who admitted to being sexually involved with six men over the age of 20. One of these men was Jonathan Pakacki, whom she said she was involved with on five-six separate occasions in Dec. 2020.

Pakacki admitted to smoking marijuana with the victim, but denied having a sexual or romantic relationship with her.

However, a third party spoke with officers and advised that Pakacki was sexually involved with the victim and had inappropriate photos of her. Officers were able to recover some of this evidence.

Packacki is arrested on third degree sexual abuse, third degree sexual assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution/exhibiting material. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $51,000 bond.