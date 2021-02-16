Summers County man arrested on sexual abuse charges

TALCOTT, WV (WOAY) – A Summers County man is arrested on sexual abuse charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 2, Summers County officers received a CPS referral that alleged a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told officers that she had sexual intercourse with Danny Carter one time. She said he had known her since she was little because he was previously married to her cousin.

Carter confirmed this information to officers. He also confessed to drinking alcohol with her and sending a nude photograph.

Carter is charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse, distributing/displaying obscene matter to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $26,000 bond.