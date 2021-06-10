Summers County Fire Dept. Chief arrested on child pornography charges

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Fire Department Chief is arrested on child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, June 8, members of the West Virginia State Police Hinton Detachment, Natural Resources Police, Summers County Sheriff’s Department and Hinton Police Department served Arrest and Search warrants on Brian Maxwell Cale’s residence.

Cale is charged with soliciting a minor via computer, possession of child pornography, child abuse creating the risk of injury and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

