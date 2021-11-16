Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop opens at Crossroads Mall

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop is now open at the Crossroads Mall, and they are celebrating the grand-opening with an all-day open-house event to show off all they have to offer, including stuff-your-own plush animals, outfits and accessories for the animals, stem-based creative toys, and lots of candy.

And while the shop owner, Nicole Bostic, already has a shop open in White Sulphur Springs, she is ready to take on a second store at the mall and bring something unique to the table there– a localized fun shop just for kids.

“It’s going to be kind of cool to come to the mall where you think it’s all big-box and there’s actually going to be a small business,” says Nicole Bostic, Owner of Sugar Bear’s. “It’s been very heart-warming and quite overwhelming to realize my dream is going to make so many kids happy.”

And it’s not just a seasonal shop, Sugar Bear’s will be open all year-round.

You can find Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop on Facebook or their website to learn more about what they have to offer.

Related